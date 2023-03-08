PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
3 homes destroyed as 30+ units fight 100-acre wildfire in Cumberland County

By Rodney Overton and Lillian Donahue
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Several fire agencies in Cumberland County are fighting a 100-acre wildfire that destroyed three homes and caused the evacuation of 10 homes, officials said Tuesday evening.

Crews were first dispatched to the fire around 4 p.m. at 4918 Dudley Road in eastern Cumberland County, according to a news release from Cumberland County Emergency Services.

“Responding units arrived to find a large woods fire endangering several homes,” the news release said. Later Tuesday night, officials said wind conditions are making fighting the fire difficult.

The Red Cross said Tuesday night they were assisting over a dozen people from three homes destroyed by the fire.

As of 7:30 p.m., there were more than 30 units at the scene, including nearly a dozen fire departments from Cumberland and Bladen counties.

“The units are coordinating efforts to contain the fire and protect structures,” the news release said. People evacuated from their homes were later allowed back, officials said.

Dudley Road has been closed between McKinnon Road and Mack Simmons Road.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Animal Services, the N.C. Forest Service, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the N.C. Department of Transportation are also assisting at the scene.

