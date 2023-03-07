York County deputies searching for missing woman

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Olivia Seale, 33, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday when she left her home on Seattle Slew Place in York to go for a walk. She’s 5′8″, 150 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She never returned from her walk, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 10:40 a.m., she sent a text to her mother saying “I don’t know where I am.”

Olivia has bipolar disorder type I and can become manic when she doesn’t take her medication, the sheriff’s office said.

If you’ve seen Olivia, call 803-628-3059.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.