York County deputies searching for missing woman

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Olivia Seale, 33, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday when she left her home on Seattle Slew Place in York to go for a walk. She’s 5′8″, 150 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She never returned from her walk, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 10:40 a.m., she sent a text to her mother saying “I don’t know where I am.”

Olivia has bipolar disorder type I and can become manic when she doesn’t take her medication, the sheriff’s office said.

If you’ve seen Olivia, call 803-628-3059.

