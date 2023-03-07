Union County Board of Education to vote on teacher bonuses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County school leaders are expected to vote tonight on a plan to help them recruit and retain teachers. It’s a continuation of a bonus plan put into place last year.

Teachers hired for these schools: Forest Hills and Monroe High schools as well as East Union Middle School will get the maximum $4,000 bonus if approved.

The proposed bonuses comes in two installments – the first in December of this year, and the second in June of 20-24. Teachers in English, ELA, Math, Science and Exceptional Children who teach in those same schools, would get a retention bonus of $4,000 over 10 months for next school year.

The Bonuses are even higher for teachers in those same subjects who go to Monroe Middle School. Those teachers would get a $5,500 – again those would be in two installments.

Because federal funding has paid for those bonuses – the board has to come up with another way to fund them beyond next school year - that’s about $825,000.

School leaders will vote on the plan at 7 p.m.

