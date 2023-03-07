Union County Board of Education to vote on teacher bonuses
The bonus plans could help the school district recruit new teachers, and keep the ones they already have.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County school leaders are expected to vote tonight on a plan to help them recruit and retain teachers. It’s a continuation of a bonus plan put into place last year.
Teachers hired for these schools: Forest Hills and Monroe High schools as well as East Union Middle School will get the maximum $4,000 bonus if approved.
The proposed bonuses comes in two installments – the first in December of this year, and the second in June of 20-24. Teachers in English, ELA, Math, Science and Exceptional Children who teach in those same schools, would get a retention bonus of $4,000 over 10 months for next school year.
The Bonuses are even higher for teachers in those same subjects who go to Monroe Middle School. Those teachers would get a $5,500 – again those would be in two installments.
Because federal funding has paid for those bonuses – the board has to come up with another way to fund them beyond next school year - that’s about $825,000.
School leaders will vote on the plan at 7 p.m.
