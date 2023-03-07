Troopers: Racing led to six-car crash on I-485 in Charlotte, charges filed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charges are being filed against the drivers who were racing on Interstate 485 early Monday morning, leading to a multi-car crash, troopers say.

That crash involved six cars and shut down lanes on I-485 in the outer loop near South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Medic confirmed that paramedics didn’t take anyone to the hospital. The smashed-up cars were seen being loaded up on a tow truck.

Troopers said the highway patrol’s investigation found the drivers of two vehicles were believed to be racing before losing control and colliding with four other vehicles.

The specific charges the drivers are facing weren’t immediately known.

