PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Today is the warmest day of the week; it’ll end chilly, rainy

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll end the week with cooler temperatures in the 50s and rain.
Highs should hit 77 degrees today, and it’ll be breezy and dry.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is starting out very mild and the temperatures only go up from there.

Highs should hit 77 degrees today, and it’ll be breezy and dry.

It’ll be the last day in the 70s for a while. Temperatures dip into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll end the week with cooler temperatures in the 50s and rain.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large scrap metal fire in west Charlotte, crews on scene
Large scrap metal fire under control in Charlotte, no injuries
One of the cars involved in a crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte is loaded onto a...
Racing may have led to six-car crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, troopers say
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg bringing High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill

Latest News

Today is the warmest day of the week; it’ll end chilly, rainy
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday heavy rain
There's little chance for any rain around the Charlotte area over the next couple of days, but...
Sunny, warm start to the week before a midweek cool-down, Friday rain
Sunny, warm start to the week before a midweek cool-down, Friday rain