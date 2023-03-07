Today is the warmest day of the week; it’ll end chilly, rainy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is starting out very mild and the temperatures only go up from there.

Highs should hit 77 degrees today, and it’ll be breezy and dry.

It’ll be the last day in the 70s for a while. Temperatures dip into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll end the week with cooler temperatures in the 50s and rain.

