PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their dog’s bed

Homeowners suspect the bobcat entered through the unlocked doggie door.
Homeowners suspect the bobcat entered through the unlocked doggie door.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MANUEL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Homeowners in San Manuel were surprised when they opened their door to find another animal lounging in their dog’s bed. The Arizona Game and Fish posted on Twitter that a bobcat was found lying comfortably on the dog bed instead of the homeowner’s pet. The bobcat ran away before a Game and Fish officer arrived, but the homeowners suspect it entered through the unlocked doggie door.

The Arizona Game and Fish says never to handle entrapped or hurt wildlife by yourself and call 623-236-7201 for assistance.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new passport office is opening Tuesday in uptown Charlotte.
New passport acceptance office opening in uptown Charlotte
Fuel Pizza South End
Fuel Pizza closes after more than 20 years in South End
It costs to live alone in Charlotte — $7,915 more per year, to be exact, according to an...
Charlotte renters pay a “singles tax” of nearly $8,000 per year to live alone
WBTV
Mooresville man accused of killing wife out on half-million-dollar bond
Part of I-485 closed due to overturned vehicle
DOT: Part of I-485 closed due to overturned vehicle

Latest News

Brandi Birrittier is seen with her son Liam Lagunas
‘It’s not a racetrack’: Mother who lost son to street racing advocates for change
Global rail systems company will invest $220 million in Lexington
500 new jobs created as Siemens Mobility selects Davidson County for manufacturing center
Capacity is limited to 200 children, so families are encouraged to register children early.
Salisbury church brings back popular WinShape Camp
South Main Book Company is participating in the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl.
South Main Book Company participating in 2023 Greater Charlotte Book Crawl
This is the first revaluation for Rowan County residents in four years and reflects higher...
Delivery of property revaluations prompts flood of calls to Rowan County Tax Assessor