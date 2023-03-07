PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
S.C. woman faces charges for illegal abortion, police say

Exam room at GraceMed in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Greenville Department said a woman is facing charges for having an illegal abortion.

Officers said the woman was taken to a local hospital after having labor contractions. The woman told doctors she took a pill to abort the fetus and delivered a stillborn baby that was 25 weeks old.

South Carolina law bans self-medication to abort a pregnancy.

The woman is now facing charges of performing an unlawful abortion and is the fifth person accused of the crime since 2000.

