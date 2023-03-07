Salisbury man charged following child pornography investigation

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Ronald Dean Barnette, right, being taken to the Magistrate's Office by Salisbury Police Lt. Justin Crews, left, on Tuesday afternoon.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man faces more than a dozen counts of possessing child pornography on an electronic device after an investigation by Salisbury Police.

Ronald Dean Barnette, 38, turned himself in at the Salisbury Police Department on Tuesday afternoon just after 2:00 p.m. He did not make any comment as he was being taken to the Magistrate’s Office and to the Rowan County Detention Center.

Barnette was charged with 14 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $55,000.

Barnette is due in court for a first appearance on Wednesday.

