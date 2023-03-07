PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Outdoor Adaptive Recreation Day set for Friday in Valdese

Event to be held at McGalliard Falls Park
The event is happening Friday at McGalliard Falls Park in Burke County.
The event is happening Friday at McGalliard Falls Park in Burke County.(Burke County Tourism)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Valdese Parks & Recreation is hosting an Outdoor Adaptive Recreation Day on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at McGalliard Falls Park.

The event is being held in celebration of the State of North Carolina’s 2023 recognition as “Year of the Trail.”

Valdese Parks & Recreation is teaming up with other local organizations to showcase adaptive recreation opportunities for those individuals living in and around Burke County of various ability levels.

To learn more, call Valdese Parks & Recreation at 828-724-6737.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large scrap metal fire in west Charlotte, crews on scene
Large scrap metal fire under control in Charlotte, no injuries
One of the cars involved in a crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte is loaded onto a...
Racing may have led to six-car crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, troopers say
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg bringing High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill

Latest News

The City was recently selected as a finalist for a $22.5 million FEMA Building Resilient...
City of Salisbury secures major agreement with Cube Yadkin Generation to protect the city’s drinking water
The annual event kicks off with a free one-mile run/walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race...
Hop over to downtown Concord for the annual Bunny Run 5K & Festival
Medic said four people were injured in this crash on South Boulevard.
Crash involving school bus closes part of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
The fire was reported in the Bringle East Apartments in the 1400 block of Bringle Ferry Road.
Apartment fire in Salisbury displaces five