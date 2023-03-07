Outdoor Adaptive Recreation Day set for Friday in Valdese

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Valdese Parks & Recreation is hosting an Outdoor Adaptive Recreation Day on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at McGalliard Falls Park.

The event is being held in celebration of the State of North Carolina’s 2023 recognition as “Year of the Trail.”

Valdese Parks & Recreation is teaming up with other local organizations to showcase adaptive recreation opportunities for those individuals living in and around Burke County of various ability levels.

To learn more, call Valdese Parks & Recreation at 828-724-6737.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.