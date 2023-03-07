PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New passport acceptance office opening in uptown Charlotte

Although the location is more convenient, people still need to plan ahead.
By Faith Alford and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte will open a new passport acceptance office Tuesday at the government center in uptown.

It will be a one-stop shop for those looking to get a passport to travel out of the country.

The new location in Center City will make it more convenient because until now the closest acceptance location is in northeast Charlotte, about 20 minutes from uptown.

Now that COVID-19 has subsided enough to allow people to comfortably travel, they are doing so in big numbers and that’s caused a delay in getting passports.

Right now it’s taking the State Department about eight to 11 weeks to process an application. That doesn’t count the time it takes to get the appointment one needs just to hand in the application; that alone can take a month or more.

“Really, the entire process can easily take now three or four months which means you really have to plan ahead,” Summer Hull, content director for travel website The Points Guy, said. “There’s a lot of people that are ready to travel internationally again, and not everything in the system is fully caught up.”

People can pay an extra $60 to speed up the process by a few weeks.

Plus, once the new passport office opens Tuesday, applicants will want to double-check that application.

Officials say the No. 1 reason an application gets rejected is that they don’t properly fill it out and don’t check over it.

