Mooresville man accused of killing wife out on half-million-dollar bond

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused in the murder of his wife in Mooresville and originally given no bond is out of jail tonight. Derick Trocke was recently given a half a million dollar bond which he posted even after asking for a court appointed attorney. He does have to wear an ankle monitor but his release surprised many people in the area.

“It’s a work in progress.”

Tabatha Lane works with domestic violence victims for Safe Alliance. While not talking specifically about the details of the case in Iredell County, she says victims and families can take a real hit when an accuser is set free.

“It’s very disappointing when the justice system isn’t able to follow through and really give the consequences appropriate for the crime.”

Back in January, 39-year-old Derick Trocke was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife Annalene Trocke at their home off Laurel Glen Drive in Mooresville. At the time of his court appearance, he asked for a court-appointed attorney citing he was self-employed, even though county records WBTV dug up showed that his home was valued at over a half a million dollars. Trocke was given no bond. But all that changed. As I found in these court documents, his bond was recently set at five-hundred-thousand dollars, which he managed to come up with through a bondsman.

“They were freaking out.”

Isaac Torres was there the day of the shooting and saw the aftermath.

“The gentleman came out of his home covered in blood. It’s just very traumatizing.”

We called the town of Mooresville about recent crimes in the area, and was told the neighborhood is usually very quiet. WBTV also cross-referenced through crime mapping software and couldn’t find one instance of a problem besides what happened at the house. There were people who showed up at the home this afternoon, but declined to talk.

“It’s so tranquil, it’s so nice-going.”

Alberto Valentine lives just down the road from where the homicide happened. He says it’s has always been a quiet place to live.

“Completely out of the…I mean my whole family even my neighbors are completely baffled by it. We don’t really know where that came from.”

While this crime is unique, it does come on the heels of several other alleged domestic homicides including one on Perth Court, King’s Mountain, and the latest one in Gaston County. Lane with Safe Alliance says domestic situations are a tough thing to have to deal with and sometimes the outcome isn’t what you wanted, you have to find the strength to push on.

“A lot of times these poor outcomes can hinder survivors from coming forward. And so that’s what I would encourage people to do is to continue.”

So far there’s no word on when Troke is scheduled back in court.

