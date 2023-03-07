PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Missing York County woman found safe

Olivia Seale, 33, had last been seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday when she left her home on Seattle Slew Place in York to go for a walk.
A woman who was reported missing Monday in York County has been found safe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was reported missing Monday in York County has been found safe.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Seale, 33, had last been seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday when she left her home on Seattle Slew Place in York to go for a walk.

Deputies said Seale was located around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and was safe.

No other information was provided as to where she was found.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large scrap metal fire in west Charlotte, crews on scene
Large scrap metal fire under control in Charlotte, no injuries
One of the cars involved in a crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte is loaded onto a...
Racing may have led to six-car crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, troopers say
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg bringing High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill

Latest News

Missing York County woman found safe
Missing York County woman found safe
Family identifies man kidnapped in Mexico
Family identifies man kidnapped in Mexico
Fuel Pizza South End
Fuel Pizza closes after more than 20 years in South End
CBS News has learned the names of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico.
What we know about the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico