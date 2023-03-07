Missing York County woman found safe

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was reported missing Monday in York County has been found safe.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Seale, 33, had last been seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday when she left her home on Seattle Slew Place in York to go for a walk.

Deputies said Seale was located around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and was safe.

No other information was provided as to where she was found.

