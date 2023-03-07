PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Michelle Obama opens up about Trump’s inauguration in new podcast

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House for a morning tea on Trump's Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017.(White House)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former first lady Michelle Obama is opening up about how she felt during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In a clip from her new podcast, Obama says she sobbed uncontrollably as she left the White House after Trump was sworn in.

She says that as the doors shut on her final trip aboard the presidential airplane, she was overcome by the emotions of leaving her home of eight years and resentment over Trump taking office.

Obama says she wasn’t in a good mood that day but had to hold it together on stage.

She says it was hard to see what was represented in the new administration that, in her words, had “no diversity, no color” and “no reflection of the broader sense of America.”

Obama also disputed Trump’s crowd-size claims, saying that they flew over the capitol and there weren’t that many people there.

Obama’s new “The Light” podcast launched Tuesday on Audible and is an extension of her third book, “The Light We Carry.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

