‘Is he going to wake up?’ Family’s journey shows importance of seat belts

MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Click it or ticket,’ we’ve all heard of several law enforcement campaigns urging you to buckle up. But one local family knows firsthand how life-altering that split-second decision can be.

“That’s all it takes. 2 seconds when you get in the vehicle, just buckle your seat belt. It could save a lot of heartache,” said Nicole Love of Marion.

On January 3, just a week or so after burying her father, Love says she rushed to the hospital after getting a call that her children were involved in a wreck near McDowell High School.

Two of her three children, 8-year-old Zach and 6-year-old McKenna were in the car with their father. She says none of them were wearing a seatbelt.

“I go check on my daughter first,” said Love. “She had two black eyes. She had hit the back of the driver seat their dad was driving. She hit the back of his seat and she had fallen in the floor. Zach had hit the passenger handle. He had fallen in the floor and folded up, so when he had folded up it blocked his airway so he went into cardiac arrest.”

The children’s father sustained a broken leg. But Zach’s injuries were significantly more severe, and Love said she couldn’t contain her emotion when she got to his hospital room.

“He had blood all over his face. He had stitches, staples. He had tubes in, breathing tubes in, broken collarbone, broken left arm,” she explained.

There’s now a lifetime of care the eight-year-old will need moving forward.

“They had to remove the right side of the skull, so he has nothing there, absolutely nothing. It’s air,” Love explained. “Just something as small as just putting your seat belt on. That’s all it takes. We wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Zach and his sister were involved in a crash and were not wearing seatbelts at the time. (Love family photo)

“Wearing your seat belt is one of the simplest and easiest ways you can protect yourself while operating a motor vehicle, should you get the motor vehicle collision,” explained Trooper Robert Rogers, with North Carolina Highway Patrol. “Simply wearing your seat belt can reduce the effects of injury, whether it be minor injury, serious injury or even death.”

In fact, properly wearing a seatbelt cuts your chance of injury in half. Without a seat belt, a person is 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle, according to NC Vision Zero.

It’s crucial to buckle up every time, for every trip. According to NHTSA, most fatal crashes happen within 25 miles of home, and at speeds of less than 40 miles an hour.

Trooper Rogers says it’s critical to make sure the little ones are properly strapped in.

“Kids don’t know the difference between being in a seatbelt or not being in a seatbelt. They don’t understand the dangers of not wearing a seat belt and them being thrown around in a vehicle, should you become involved in a collision,” said Trooper Rogers.

But that danger is all too real – and now, familiar, for Love’s six-year-old daughter.

“The officer had told me when he had gotten there, McKenna was sitting in the back floorboard holding Zach while he was lifeless,” said Love.

She says McKenna now behaves noticeably different whenever they get in the car.

“She has to be in her car seat buckled before I can start the vehicle. She loses it. She wants to look around and make sure she’s safe. That’s the most traumatizing part. She’s a kid. She shouldn’t have to worry about that. That’s what adults worry about.”

Now, Love and her family wait for Zach to build up his strength so he can be moved to Levine Children’s.

“I never thought this could happen to me. Ever,” said Love. “And now I’m back and forth between the hospital every single day, wondering if my baby’s going to make it.”

You can follow Zach’s journey through this Facebook page, and you can support their ongoing care on the family’s GoFundMe.

