Inmate to be charged in 2022 murder in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been charged in connection with a June 2022 homicide in west Charlotte, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Keith Lamar Campbell, 38, on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Campbell is currently in custody at Mountain View Correctional Institution in Spruce Pine, N.C. on unrelated charges, police said. He will be served the warrants and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office once he’s completed his active sentence, according to the CMPD.

His new charges stem from a deadly shooting on June 8, 2022.

Police were called to Tuckaseegee Road in the early-morning hours for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CMPD later identified the victim as 34-year-old Addison Ray Lipscomb.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.