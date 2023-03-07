Hop over to downtown Concord for the annual Bunny Run 5K & Festival

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Gather your friends, family, and neighbors, and come together in Downtown Concord on Saturday, April 8, for the annual Bunny Run 5K & Festival.

The annual event kicks off with a free one-mile run/walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 9 a.m. Awards will be given out to the top runners across each of the age groups.

Register online and sign up by March 17 to be guaranteed a race T-shirt. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Not a runner but still want to participate? There will be plenty of activities and fun for the whole family, including inflatables, arts and crafts, food trucks, music, and dancing with the Easter Bunny. The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

After the festival, be sure to hop over to Union and Church streets to shop local and support our small businesses. All businesses are open during streetscape construction, and free parking is available throughout Downtown Concord.

Festival participants can download the parking map, learn about the streetscape project, and check out all of our unique boutiques, galleries, and restaurants by visiting concorddowntown.com.

