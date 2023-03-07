PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fuel Pizza closes after more than 20 years in South End

Fuel Pizza, a South End staple for more than 20 years, closed quietly on Monday, March 6.
Fuel Pizza South End
Fuel Pizza South End(Alexis Clinton/Axios)
By Laura Barrero and Alexis Clinton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - Why it matters: We’ve heard this song before. Fuel Pizza is the latest business feeling the financial strain of running a small business in Charlotte.

Zoom out: Fuel’s prime location at 1801 South Blvd. is in a stretch of South End that’s rapidly changing. Across the street, a 23-story office tower is under construction on the spot where The Manchester was. Also underway nearby on South Blvd., is an office tower where Walgreens used to be.

What they’re saying: “It has been a pleasure serving our many guests over the years,” a sign on the restaurant’s door read on Monday.

  • Co-owner Lincoln Frank confirmed to Axios that the restaurant’s lease is up after more than two decades.
  • Of note: A representative from the property owner, Honey Properties, Inc., could not be reached for additional details.

What’s next: Per restaurant management, the plan is to re-open in another location in South End. “Hopefully within a one-mile radius” from where Fuel Pizza sits now, according to manager Melissa Duarte.

  • If you’re still hankering for some Fuel, you can head over to their Plaza Midwood location at 1501 Central Ave.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large scrap metal fire in west Charlotte, crews on scene
Large scrap metal fire under control in Charlotte, no injuries
One of the cars involved in a crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte is loaded onto a...
Racing may have led to six-car crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, troopers say
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg bringing High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill

Latest News

Missing York County woman found safe
Missing York County woman found safe
Family identifies man kidnapped in Mexico
Family identifies man kidnapped in Mexico
Olivia Seale, 33
Missing York County woman found safe
CBS News has learned the names of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico.
What we know about the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico