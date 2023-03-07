Fuel Pizza closes after more than 20 years in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - Why it matters: We’ve heard this song before. Fuel Pizza is the latest business feeling the financial strain of running a small business in Charlotte.

Zoom out: Fuel’s prime location at 1801 South Blvd. is in a stretch of South End that’s rapidly changing. Across the street, a 23-story office tower is under construction on the spot where The Manchester was. Also underway nearby on South Blvd., is an office tower where Walgreens used to be.

What they’re saying: “It has been a pleasure serving our many guests over the years,” a sign on the restaurant’s door read on Monday.

Co-owner Lincoln Frank confirmed to Axios that the restaurant’s lease is up after more than two decades.

Of note: A representative from the property owner, Honey Properties, Inc., could not be reached for additional details.

What’s next: Per restaurant management, the plan is to re-open in another location in South End. “Hopefully within a one-mile radius” from where Fuel Pizza sits now, according to manager Melissa Duarte.

If you’re still hankering for some Fuel, you can head over to their Plaza Midwood location at 1501 Central Ave

