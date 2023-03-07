Fallen firefighters remembered on 15th anniversary of Salisbury Millworks fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today in Salisbury there was a moment to remember the lives of two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice 15 years ago today. Justin Monroe, 19, and Vic Isler, 40, died while fighting a fire at Salisbury Millworks.

Every year since then the community has paused on March 7 to remember that day and those firefighters.

Today’s service was unlike past services. Usually firefighters from across the city and the county attend, but today they were asked to stay at their stations and the service was broadcast over their radios. It made for a different, but no less honorable time of remembrance.

As part of the service at the Firefighter’s Memorial on South Main Street, the silver bell rang five times in memory of Justin Monroe and Vic Isler. Firefighters and city leaders were at the Firefighter’s Memorial to honor their sacrifice, but as Deputy Chief David Morris said, it isn’t just about remembering their deaths and the horrible day that was March 7, 2008…

‘Sometimes it feels like it’s been an eternity and other days it feels like it was just yesterday,” Morris said.

…but remembering who was lost that day.

“They understand the love that they had for their family, they understand the love that Justin had for his beagles and duck hunting and participating with multiple volunteer departments within the community. It’s important they understand that Vic was a tremendous father who loved spending time with his daughter and his son and going to hockey games and going to races in the community. It’s important that they know and understand them intimately and not and they’re not just another statistic in the line of duty deaths,” Morris added.

Captain Curtis Summers was part of the Honor Guard today. He joined the department after the tragic fire, but remembers that day.

“I watched it on the news, I was a volunteer then. It was just very different, it was the first fireman’s funeral I had ever seen, I was just beginning my career. Touched my heart,” Summers said. “While the death was tragic, it’s special, it’s a message to all the guys to always give 110% doing this job and that stuff does happen, and you have to take from that and take it to your training and give your whole heart in to this job.”

Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander said it’s important that community continue this tradition.

“I think it’s important not only for the families, but also for the community because the community lost friends and people who were their work cohorts and it’s very important that we not forget that kind of sacrifice,” Alexander said. “Without their commitment to that kind of service we would not be safe and public safety is the most important thing for any leader for any community.”

The cause of the fire at Salisbury Millworks was ruled as undetermined, according to the government’s final NIOSH firefighter fatality investigation. The fire began in a drop ceiling in the basement beneath offices and quickly spread through the entire plant.

Salisbury Fire Captain Rick Barkley was also seriously injured while fighting the fire.

