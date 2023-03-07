PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dress for Success Charlotte launches third annual 'Your Hour Her Power' campaign

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A helping hand for women working to gain economic independence.

Dress for Success Charlotte is one of the many chapters around the country working to make a difference.

We were joined by Kerry Barr O’Conner, executive director for Dress for Success Charlotte, to find out more about their mission.

Plus, keep your eyes out this month for billboards across the area featuring 31 fabulous women.

It is part of the third annual Your Hour Her Power campaign from Dress for Success Charlotte.

Each day of the campaign the organization will shine a light on a woman in our community who will donate at least one hour of her pay to Dress for Success Charlotte.

They will encourage their friends and family to do the same - the money raised will support women’s efforts to secure employment and achieve upward economic mobility.

WBTV’s Vice President and General Manager Michelle Robinson Harper was featured Tuesday.

On QC Morning she surprised the executive director of Dress for Success Charlotte with a check for $5,000.

