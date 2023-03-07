PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
DOT: Part of I-485 closed due to overturned vehicle

One person was seriously injured.
A portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in west Mecklenburg County is closed due to a crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Interstate 485 in Charlotte is closed while crews work to clean up a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

All lanes closed around 10:39 a.m. and aren’t expected to reopen for at least an hour. The crash happened on the I-485 inner loop, close to the Moores Chapel Road exit.

According to Medic, one person was seriously injured.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app today.

