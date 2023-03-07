DOT: Part of I-485 closed due to overturned vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Interstate 485 in Charlotte is closed while crews work to clean up a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

All lanes closed around 10:39 a.m. and aren’t expected to reopen for at least an hour. The crash happened on the I-485 inner loop, close to the Moores Chapel Road exit.

According to Medic, one person was seriously injured.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app today.

Watch the latest broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.