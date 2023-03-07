Crash involving school bus closes part of South Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serious crash early Tuesday in south Charlotte has part of South Boulevard shut down.

That crash is in the area of South Boulevard at Briabend Drive. It involved a pickup truck and a school bus.

Medic said one person was taken to Atrium CMC Main with serious injuries.

According to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, initial reports indicate a car crashed head-on into that bus that was stopped at a stop light.

There was one student on board and no injuries, except for the bus driver and the monitor who complained of leg pain, district officials said.

The outbound lanes of South Boulevard have reopened, while the inbound lanes remain blocked as of 6:30 a.m.

An alternate route for motorists is to turn on Woodlawn Road from South Boulevard and take that to Old Pineville Road, where drivers can then re-enter South Boulevard.

