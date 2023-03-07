City leaders discuss three proposals for part of Eastland Mall redevelopment site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New proposals are going front and center for people living in east Charlotte.

At the heart of what city leaders are considering are ideas to replace failed plans to build the Charlotte FC Headquarters as part of the redevelopment of the old Eastland Mall site.

Community and city leaders want something that will turn east Charlotte into a destination and most of the proposals do.

Developers broke ground on the 69-acre site in August 2022, but roughly 20 acres sit in limbo.

“My goal is to deliver the highest and best option from what we know,” Charlotte City Councilmember Marjorie Molina said.

Tim Sittema, a managing partner at Crosland Southeast, said the company is excited to bring new life and new investment to the Eastside and the Eastland Yards site.

The city presented three proposals for the site that would have become the headquarters for Charlotte FC.

“We think that what’s best for the city or east Charlotte specifically right now are things that are going to drive people to east Charlotte to engage with the mom and pops, small businesses that are out there,” Jordan Lopez, a member of the board of directors for CharlotteEAST, said.

The first proposal is the Eastland Aquatic Center, which would host upwards of 30 events per year with an annual economic impact of $46 million.

The project would cost upwards of $50 million, with investors asking the city to pay for most of the project.

Proposal No. 2 is the Racquet Sports entertainment district that would bring in 16,000 visitors annually, have an annual economic impact of $36 million and cost $55 million, with investors asking the city to pay $45 million.

“I’m personally uncomfortable with the public investment request right now as it stands,” Molina said.

The amount of money investors want the city to put in was a concern for them all. City leaders believe the numbers are unbalanced on the two sports proposals.

“For it to work, there has to be greater participation on the private side, there have to be projects that are shovel ready with the money in the bank and the city has to know their investment is being protected,” Charlotte City Councilmember Malcolm Graham said.

The third proposal is a 148-square-foot Target store that would create upwards of 300 jobs and cost $35 million with private investments.

Most did not seem in favor of the big box retailer for the site, including CharlotteEAST, a nonprofit working for the betterment of that area.

“We’re definitely not in support of it. We don’t think that’s the best fit for that area. Eastland Mall was a big box store, and it did not work out,” Lopez said.

“It means a lot for us to have something that makes sense for us,” Molina added.

The city council voted to extend the window for proposals by 60 days. That means updates can happen to the current proposals and new proposals can be submitted for the 20-acre site.

