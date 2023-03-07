PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte man given $6+ million bond in breaking and entering, theft cases

He’s a suspect in five other agencies’ investigations.
Terrell Joseph Williams
Terrell Joseph Williams(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man is now facing a $6+ million bond after allegedly stealing 12 motorcycles and seven battery-operated bicycles in Iredell County in November.

Terrell Joseph Williams was recently arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carolina KTM reported a breaking and entering on Nov. 2 for the motorcycles and bicycles with losses of almost $127,000.

Two weeks later, deputies say they responded to an alarm at KTM and prevented another breaking and entering. The suspects allegedly left in a stolen Penske truck.

The owner of the vehicle was found to be Williams. He was also identified on security camera footage.

He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, breaking and entering a trailer, 12 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and seven counts of larceny, with all charges being felonies.

Williams’ arrest record shows that he’s been charged with similar crimes in the past.

He’s currently at the Union County jail under a $6,370,000 bond for his involvement in crimes in multiple counties.

Deputies say he’s a suspect in five other agencies’ investigations of similar crimes.

