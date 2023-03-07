PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte-based company furnishes apartment for Ukrainian refugees

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based organization is helping a family of Ukrainian refugees as they try to figure out a new life here in the Queen City.

One year after fleeing Kharkiv, Ukraine for a better, safer life in Charlotte, Sergey Dubrovski and Viktoria Dubrovska now have a real place to call their own.

“I’m speechless,” said Sergey.

The Charlotte-based staging company TNT Staging furnished an apartment in Ballantyne Monday afternoon for the Ukrainian couple, completely free of charge.

“If you have something to share, I think it’s a natural human desire to share and to help somebody out,” TNT staging owner Tatiana Murga said.

Murga added she knows what it’s like to move with next to nothing. She came to Charlotte from Moscow in 2013.

Now, amidst ongoing war, she said she wanted to give this new family a home away from home, especially with a baby on the way.

“We’ve seen some things that we would like to forget,” said Sergey. “We believe our beautiful baby, our girl, she will have a very happy life here.”

They say they wanted to show Charlotte how important it is to continue to help refugees who are just trying to keep their families safe at the end of the day.

