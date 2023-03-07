PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte activist charged with domestic terrorism

She is among the 23 people charged so far and 35 detained.
A Charlotte activist was one of 23 people charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta March 5.
A Charlotte activist was one of 23 people charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta March 5.(Atlanta Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman was among 23 people charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta March 5.

Jamie Marsicano and 34 other people across the United States and France are accused of throwing rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers at the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, according to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department.

[Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site]

So far, the department said 35 people have been detained and 23 charged.

Officers said the event was a “coordinated attack on construction equipment and law enforcement.”

This isn’t the first time Marsicano has been arrested during a protest; she was also arrested during a demonstration outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Headquarters in 2016, and in 2017 during a peaceful protest outside the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“With protests planned for the coming days, the Atlanta Police Department, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have a multi-layered strategy that includes reaction and arrest,” officers said in an issued press release.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

