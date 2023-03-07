Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End is changing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the past few years, Charlotte has seen countless businesses close due to new developments or landlords pricing out small business owners.

Just last year, Midnight Diner started the process of moving from Charlotte’s South End neighborhood to Uptown because of planned developments.

Today we learned that Fuel Pizza’s South End location, a restaurant staple in the area for 20 years, closed on Monday.

The city of Charlotte’s landscape continues to change.

James LaBar, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for Charlotte Center City Partners, spoke with WBTV’s Lowell Rose.

“From our understanding of the story, their lease was up after a couple of decades of being in that spot, " said LaBar.

Multiple employees of Fuel Pizza tell WBTV that the cause of the closure is leasing issues at the current site.

A sign on the door says: “It has been a pleasure serving our many guests over the years. We are in the process of obtaining a new future location in the South End area.”

“It sounds to me they really want the interest to stay in South End which really speaks to the draw of South End and the product they have there,” said LaBar.

The closure of Fuel Pizza joins the list of others in South End over the past few years, including Price’s Chicken Coop and Phat Burrito.

“Small businesses either have to adapt or they’ve got to find another place, and when leases come to an end, it’s an opportunity to find a new space, it’s an opportunity to renegotiate that lease,” LaBar continued.

Charlotte Center City Partners represents small businesses in South End. According to that group, the cost of leasing space has increased over the years.

Right now, retail rates per square footage are in the thirty-dollar range. That’s up from the low twenties roughly 5 years ago.

“We’ve seen some rate increases as again, South End continues to outperform a lot of other submarkets across the country,” LaBar told WBTV.

Concerning? Center City Partners talked to WBTV about the increasing leasing rates causing some small businesses to close.

“Authenticity is really important to the market, and I think Charlotte, especially South End still has a good balance between the national, regional and local brand,” said LaBar.

Of the roughly 400 small businesses that call South End home, 56% of them are locally owned according to Center City Partners.

“It’s something that we need to watch as South End continues to be a very popular place for not only office space and employers, but residents and small businesses,” LaBar continued.

WBTV reached out to Fuel Pizza but was told the owner was not available for an interview today.

Employees tell WBTV that once a new location is found in the area it could take 6 to 8 months to get things in order before opening.

