Arrests made in August homicide in northeast Charlotte apartment

Ontario Shukur Redfern was killed Aug. 5.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly August shooting in northeast Charlotte.

Zion Brown and Kenneth Cathcart were arrested Monday afternoon. Brown was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Cathcart with felony accessory after the fact to murder.

Zion Brown (left) and Kenneth Cathcart
Zion Brown (left) and Kenneth Cathcart(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

[Previous coverage: Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Charlotte]

The charges come after the deadly shooting of Ontario Shukur Redfern on Aug. 5.

Redfern was found dead in an apartment off Avebury Drive.

