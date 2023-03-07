Arrests made in August homicide in northeast Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly August shooting in northeast Charlotte.

Zion Brown and Kenneth Cathcart were arrested Monday afternoon. Brown was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Cathcart with felony accessory after the fact to murder.

Zion Brown (left) and Kenneth Cathcart (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

[Previous coverage: Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Charlotte]

The charges come after the deadly shooting of Ontario Shukur Redfern on Aug. 5.

Redfern was found dead in an apartment off Avebury Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcasts here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.