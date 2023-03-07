Apartment fire in Salisbury displaces five

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
The fire was reported in the Bringle East Apartments in the 1400 block of Bringle Ferry Road.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in a small apartment building in Salisbury left five residents without a place to live on Monday night.

The fire was reported just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bringle Ferry Road at the Bringle East apartments.

Fire officials reported that two apartments were damaged by smoke and fire. No injuries were reported.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

