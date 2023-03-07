S.C. woman kidnapped in Mexico is alive, mother confirms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP/NBC) – Two of four Americans were killed in Mexico when their van was caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups last week, a top Mexican official said Tuesday. The two others are alive, with one wounded.

All four people are natives of Lake City, according to family and a spokesperson.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal confirmed the deaths by phone during a morning news conference by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, saying details about the four abducted Americans had been confirmed by prosecutors, according to the Associated Press.

López Obrador said one suspect was in custody, the AP reported.

“Those responsible will be found and they are going to be punished,” he said, referencing arrests made in the 2019 killings of nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens in Sonora near the U.S. border.

Villarreal did not provide details on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries, saying, “right now the ambulances and the rest of the security personnel are going to give the corresponding support.”

The surviving Americans were taken to the border near Brownsville, Texas, in a convoy of Mexican ambulances and SUVs, as seen by an Associated Press journalist Tuesday morning. It was not immediately clear if the bodies of the deceased were also being returned to the U.S.

The vehicles sped down a long dirt road escorted by Mexican military Humvees, armored vehicles, state police and National Guard in trucks with mounted .50-caliber machine guns.

The governor did not share any additional details about where or how they were found.

The mother of LaTavia Washington McGee confirmed that her daughter is alive and is at a Texas hospital.

Her mother added that her daughter has a good heart, and is a mother of six children.

LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico from Texas, according to a family spokesperson. (Source: Washington Family)

The family spokesperson said they were contacted by the FBI on Monday to confirm that McGee and three of her friends were taken.

Zalandria Brown, of Florence, told the AP she learned that her younger brother, Zindell Brown, also a native of Lake City, is one of the four victims. She has also been in contact with the FBI and local officials.

The wife of Eric Williams confirmed her husband was taken during the kidnapping.

The wife of Eric James Williams confirmed that her husband was one of four people kidnapped in Mexico last week. (Source: Meechi Ream-Williams)

Shaeed Woodard is reportedly the fourth person kidnapped in Mexico.

At this point, it’s not clear which two victims were killed.

Zalandria Brown told the AP her brother and two friends had accompanied a third friend who was going to Mexico for cosmetic surgery.

U.S. Representative Russell Fry released the following statement Tuesday via social media:

“It is heartbreaking to hear about the tragic killing of two of the four Americans abducted in Mexico. I want to share my deepest condolences with the victims’ family members and loved ones as they grieve.

Thank you to all those involved in working to bring them home. Our office is in contact with federal agencies and the family of one of the abducted Americans who lives in our district. We are supporting them in every way we can.

Mexican drug cartels wield more power than ever before, and this horrible incident sheds more light on the violence that stems from their rampant illicit activity that impacts not only our border states but my home state of South Carolina.

We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the deadly cartel activity that’s happening right across our southern border and taking American lives.”

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter tells NBC News there is no evidence the Americans drove into a gunfight. The evidence is they were targeted by Cartel gunmen after they crossed the border, in a case of mistaken identity. There was a chase and shots were fired at them. The source said one theory is that the Cartel believed these were Haitian people smugglers encroaching on their turf.

They came under fire on Friday shortly after entering the city of Matamoros from Brownsville, the southernmost tip of Texas near the Gulf coast, the FBI San Antonio Division office said in a statement Sunday.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that the “DEA and the FBI are doing everything possible to dismantle and disrupt and ultimately prosecute the leaders of the cartels and the entire networks that they depend on.”

The FBI office in San Antonio said that all four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken away from the scene by armed men.

The FBI and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating the kidnapping while the Departments of State and Homeland Security are coordinating with Mexican authorities.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the victims’ return and the arrest of the kidnappers.

Shootouts in Matamoros on Friday were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger and local authorities warned people to shelter in place. It was not immediately clear how the abductions could have been connected to that violence Friday.

Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will introduce a bill laying the groundwork for President Biden to use U.S. military force against Mexican drug cartels.

“You have drug cartels operating out of Mexico that are selling fentanyl into the U.S. It’s the leading cause of death for people 18-45. The Mexican gov isn’t doing anything about it. The former AG, Bill Barr said we should reserve the right to use military force to put these drug cartels out of biz. I don’t want a war with anybody, but I’m not going to sit on the sidelines and let Mexico become a safe haven for drug cartels to kill thousands, hundreds of thousands of Americans without doing something about it.”

