PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

York teacher charged with assault and battery of middle school student

Officers say she turned herself in.
Mary Katherine Long
Mary Katherine Long(York Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A York Middle School teacher was arrested after police say she slapped a 13-year-old student in a classroom.

According to an incident report from York Police Department, two students were play-slapping each other. After refusing to stop, Mary Katherine Long, 32, allegedly slapped one student on the cheek and asked, “How would you like it if someone slapped you?”

“The student in this case reached out to York Middle School officials on the day of the incident to share what happened between him and Long in the classroom,” Lt. Kevin Hoffman said. “Our investigation in coordination with the juvenile’s parents and the York School District, revealed that an assault upon the juvenile was committed.”

Police said the school’s principal was in contact with the district’s human resources department.

Long turned herself in to officers Monday and was charged with assault and battery third degree. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Get the latest updates to this and other breaking news by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in a crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte is loaded onto a...
Racing may have led to six-car crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, troopers say
Joseph Graham Padgett Jr.
Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

A large fire in Charlotte
Charlotte Fire Department responding to large scrap metal fire
Kendal Edward Morris
Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old in east Charlotte
$7 million has been set aside for refurbishments on aging residence halls on the Livingstone...
Work to begin on Livingstone College residence halls in May
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg bringing High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte