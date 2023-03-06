York teacher charged with assault and battery of middle school student

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A York Middle School teacher was arrested after police say she slapped a 13-year-old student in a classroom.

According to an incident report from York Police Department, two students were play-slapping each other. After refusing to stop, Mary Katherine Long, 32, allegedly slapped one student on the cheek and asked, “How would you like it if someone slapped you?”

“The student in this case reached out to York Middle School officials on the day of the incident to share what happened between him and Long in the classroom,” Lt. Kevin Hoffman said. “Our investigation in coordination with the juvenile’s parents and the York School District, revealed that an assault upon the juvenile was committed.”

Police said the school’s principal was in contact with the district’s human resources department.

Long turned herself in to officers Monday and was charged with assault and battery third degree. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

