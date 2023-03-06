Work to begin on Livingstone College residence halls in May

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After announcing that he had secured a total of $7 million to make repairs to residence halls on the Livingstone College campus in Salisbury, Dr. Anthony J. Davis says the work should begin in May.

“In my first 120 days, I have secured capital investment to the tune of $4 million that we will use to begin refurbishing our student residence halls,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis during the recent convocation.

“Wait a minute, that’s not all,” Davis said, adding that he has found an additional $3 million in the college’s budget to go toward the project, for a grand total of $7 million.

Failing infrastructure has plagued the 144-year-old historic black college with students often venting their frustrations on social media.

In January a group of students reached out WBTV about conditions in Goler Hall.

“We pay all this money to go to school, but where’s the money going because we keep having all these issues,” said a student named Amani. “Now that we’re coming back from break, we don’t have any hot water. We are forced to go to another dorm room and take a shower and then walk back to put our clothes on.”

They pointed to other issues like mold in some rooms in Goler Hall. They say it is causing breathing difficulties for some students, and they say more needs to be done.

Dr. Davis pointed out that the dorm is more than 100 years old with an infrastructure that’s 24 years old. He says the school is working to fix these issues.

“When you have crumbling infrastructure, it’s just a matter of time before something else breaks down,” Davis said. “The least we can do is make students comfortable while they are on their journey. We will begin construction in May. I’m paying it forward because my students deserve it.”

President Davis says making the repairs to the residence halls is necessary not only to keep current students and families happy, but to guarantee the institution’s future.

“Having upgraded facilities will be both retention tools and recruiting tools,” Davis added. “Students are not going to come if they’re going to live in environments that are substandard, so if Livingstone College desires to be competitive, and we do, we have to address that.”

