Update expected on redevelopment of portion of old Eastland Mall site

Construction started on phase one of the project named Eastland Yards in August of last year.
That property consisting of 80 acres is off Central Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders will get an update on the work to redevelop the site where the old Eastland Mall once sat.

They’ll focus on the eastern part of the property during Monday’s jobs and economic development city council committee meeting.

Construction started on phase one of the project named Eastland Yards in August of last year. It will include houses and apartments, office spaces, shops and greenspace.

Complete coverage: Redevelopment of Eastland Mall property

They’re also doing a lot of infrastructure work, such as streets, water and sewer work. The first phase is expected to be ready for move-in sometime in 2024.

Other phases include plans for more stores, restaurants and office space, plus a grocery store and health care.

The entire project is expected to take five years.

These plans once included the Charlotte FC headquarters, a soccer academy and fields. That was before Tepper Sports pulled out of the project.

At Monday’s 2 p.m. meeting, the economic development and jobs committee will talk about some of the proposals they’ve gotten for the eastern part of the project.

