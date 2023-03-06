Teen in court for violence threat at Catawba Co. school

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager charged in connection with a threat toward a high school in Catawba County will face a judge this afternoon.

Miriam Angel-Hernandez is one of two teens police say made threats toward Maiden High School.

Maiden Police say the 18-year-old and a juvenile made threats on social media, causing concern in this community.

Angel-Hernandez was arrested Friday and ordered to be held in the Catawba County Detention Center for 48 hours.

The name of the other suspect is not being released because of their age.

Police haven’t released information about what kind of threats were made.

Police are using this moment to encourage parents to talk to their children about what they post on social media, saying this is an example of how things posted on social media can spiral and impact school activities.

