PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunny, warm start to the week before a midweek cool-down, Friday rain

There is a chance for some rain Thursday night into Friday.
Look for it to be a sunny, dry start to the week!
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Look for it to be a sunny, dry start to the week!

Highs on Monday should hit 75 degrees. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with expected highs at 77 degrees.

Wednesday will drop back down to 64 degrees, while Thursday cools down more. Highs should hit the lower 60s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr.
Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill, roadway closed
Police believe that a man killed his wife before killing himself on Saturday morning in Gaston...
Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide inside Gaston County home
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website

Latest News

Sunny, warm start to the week before a midweek cool-down, Friday rain
Dry weather, warm temperatures stick around before cooling off midweek
Dry weather, warm temperatures stick around before cooling off midweek
Seven-day forecast
Dry weather, warm temperatures stick around before cooling off midweek
Today's forecast
Rain, cool temperatures to stay away through end of the week