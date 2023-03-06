Sunny, warm start to the week before a midweek cool-down, Friday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Look for it to be a sunny, dry start to the week!

Highs on Monday should hit 75 degrees. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with expected highs at 77 degrees.

Wednesday will drop back down to 64 degrees, while Thursday cools down more. Highs should hit the lower 60s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

There's little chance for any rain around the #CLT area over the next couple of days, but our next FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY comes Friday. It looks wet & cold (50s). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/RhZWbidUk0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 6, 2023

