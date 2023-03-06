Snoop Dogg bringing High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte
The rap legend will be joined by Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and special guest DJ Drama.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte, be prepared to drop it like it’s hot: Snoop Dogg is coming to town.
The rap legend will stop by Aug. 8 – the day before Beyonce will perform – at the PNC Music Pavilion as part of his High School Reunion Tour.
Joining him will be Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and special guest DJ Drama.
Artist and Citi cardmember presale tickets start March 7 while general tickets open up 9 a.m. March 10 at ticketmaster.com.
Read also: Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line: Snoop Doggie Doggs
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.