Several failed Eastland Mall site plans through the years

TIMELINE: Proposals and plans that haven’t panned out before ground was broken on Charlotte’s “Eastland Yards” in 2022.
By Brad Dickerson and Matthew Chandler
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eastland Mall originally opened in Charlotte on July 30, 1975. In 2010, the mall closed its doors for good.

Two years later, the city of Charlotte bought the 80-acre property off Central Avenue for $13.2 million.

Since then, city leaders have tried to figure out what to do with the site. Numerous plans have fallen through over the years.

Here is a timeline of proposals and plans that haven’t panned out, before culminating with ground being broken last year on “Eastland Yards.”

An update is expected on Monday on possible plans for the east portion of the site.

Plans to redevelop the old Eastland Mall site have been in the works more than a decade after...
Plans to redevelop the old Eastland Mall site have been in the works more than a decade after the mall closed.(WBTV)

