Rufty-Holmes Senior Center Shredding & Medicare Fraud event Tuesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is hosting a Shredding & Medicare Fraud Prevention Event for older adults in partnership with Rowan Vocational Opportunities Tuesday, March 7th between 10 am – 2 pm. The event will be held at the J. Fred Corriher, Jr. YMCA at 950 Kimball Road, China Grove, NC.

Older adults can drive thru and drop off their unwanted confidential documents into a locked bin to be shredded by RVO.

Guests are encouraged to park and go inside to learn how to protect themselves with Medicare Safety Tips and how to reduce fraud.

RHSC Staff will be onsite to discuss the many Outreach Services and programs available to Rowan County residents. Guests filling out a short survey will be entered to win a Home Office Shredder.

This event is free to those 55 and older, thanks to a Grant from the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Identity Shred-A-Thon / Fraud Prevention Grant.

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center offers programs and services to engage in creating healthy mind, body, spirit, and community connections. Activities include vibrant, action-packed options including a local fitness center, tasty dining sites, fun activities and travel, support groups and a place to make friends. Outreach services include family caregiver support, transportation, Medicare insurance counseling, tax assistance and more.

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am – 5 pm and is located at 1120 S. MLK Jr Ave., Salisbury, NC. Phone: 704-216-7714. Read the monthly newsletter to learn of the many programs and groups to get involved in. Check it out at www.ruftyholmes.org or pick up a newsletter under the carport anytime.

