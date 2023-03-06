Racing may have led to six-car crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, troopers say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Troopers said they’re investigating whether racing may have played a role in an overnight crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte.

That crash involved six cars and shut down lanes on I-485 in the outer loop near South Tryon Street around 12:15 a.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Medic confirmed that paramedics didn’t take anyone to the hospital. The smashed-up cars were seen being loaded up on a tow truck.

Troopers confirmed to WBTV they are investigating the possibility that racing led to the crash.

WBTV has calls out to highway patrol to get more information about possible charges or arrests that could come from this if the cause is linked back to street racing.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.