Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill, roadway closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-485 in the Mint Hill area on Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident happened on the inner loop near Exit 41 onto Albemarle Road.

Police have closed the roadway while they investigate.

Medic said the person died at the scene.

Traffic on the inner loop is being diverted onto Harrisburg Road.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.