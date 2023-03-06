Memorial service planned to remember fallen Salisbury firefighters

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday morning a special service will be held in Salisbury to remember the lives of fallen firefighters Justin Monroe and Victor Isler. Monroe and Isler lost their lives while fighting a five-alarm commercial structure fire in Salisbury on March 7, 2008.

A third firefighter, Rick Barkley, was seriously injured in the fire.

The service will take place at the Firefighters Memorial, 1403 South Main Street, Salisbury Fire Station 5, Salisbury.

At 9:30 a.m., the Fire Department Honor Guard and uniformed members will place a Wreath of Honor at the Memorial Wall as a salute to the fallen firefighters and will lower the US flag to half-staff.

Via the Fire Radio Channel, the orders will be given to all SFD stations to lower their station US flags to half-staff in honor of the ultimate sacrifice paid. Fire station flags will stay at half-staff for the remainder of the day, until dusk.

A moment of silence will be observed by all members at all City Fire Stations.

Two years ago Monroe and Isler were honored by the naming of the new Salisbury Fire Station No. 6. The station is located west of U.S. 29 South in the 300 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.