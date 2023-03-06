PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

