Man killed in head-on collision in Lenoir

The crash happened on Union Grove Road late Friday night.
A 67-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Lenoir on Friday night.
A 67-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Lenoir on Friday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after two pickup trucks collided in Caldwell County late Friday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Union Grove Road near Parkwood Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet S-10 lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a Chevrolet Colorado head-on from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Colorado, 67-year-old Johnny Cleveland Davis, died at the scene.

Investigators identified 18-year-old Izaiah James Thomas Hartsell as the driver of the S-10. His injuries from the crash were not life-threatening.

An initial investigation does not indicate that alcohol impairment was a contributing factor.

Following the investigation and a consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, charges are expected to be filed against Hartsell.

