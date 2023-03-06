Man killed in head-on collision in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after two pickup trucks collided in Caldwell County late Friday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Union Grove Road near Parkwood Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet S-10 lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a Chevrolet Colorado head-on from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Colorado, 67-year-old Johnny Cleveland Davis, died at the scene.

Investigators identified 18-year-old Izaiah James Thomas Hartsell as the driver of the S-10. His injuries from the crash were not life-threatening.

An initial investigation does not indicate that alcohol impairment was a contributing factor.

Following the investigation and a consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, charges are expected to be filed against Hartsell.

