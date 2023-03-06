Man killed in crash after vehicles collide head-on in Lenoir
The crash happened on Union Grove Road late Friday night.
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after two pickup trucks collided in Caldwell County late Friday night.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Union Grove Road near Parkwood Road.
Troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet S-10 lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a Chevrolet Colorado head-on from the opposite direction.
The driver of the Colorado, 67-year-old Johnny Cleveland Davis, died at the scene.
Investigators identified 18-year-old Izaiah James Thomas Hartsell as the driver of the S-10. His injuries from the crash were not life-threatening.
An initial investigation does not indicate that alcohol impairment was a contributing factor.
Following the investigation and a consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, charges are expected to be filed against Hartsell.
