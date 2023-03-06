PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man convicted of 1993 Union County murder granted parole

RANDY D PERRY
RANDY D PERRY(NC DPS)
By Michael Praats
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission granted a man convicted of murder in 1993 parole.

According to the state Perry is being released under the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP) as of Monday.

“MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender,” according to the state.

In North Carolina, parole is no longer an option due to current sentencing laws, however, those laws only apply to crimes committed after October of 1994. A jury found Perry guilty of first-degree murder in September of 1993.

Perry appealed his conviction in 1994 to the N.C. Supreme Court which outlines the events that took place the night of the murder.

According to the appeal Perry shot and killed Merced Xaltipa Vergara on July 5, 1992, in Monroe, NC. In the Appeal Perry’s brother said someone put a shotgun to his head earlier in the day which led to the shooting of Vergara.

“The defendant went home and got his .22 caliber rifle and then went to the area where the Mexicans lived. He stated that when he saw the victim on a porch holding a shotgun, he took aim and fired at the victim four or five times. After shooting at the victim, he fled the scene,” according to the appeal.

