PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies


Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that they lost songwriter and guitarist and founding member of the band Gary Rossington on Sunday.

On Facebook, the band wrote that Rossington is with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven.

“Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time,” said the band in a Facebook post.

Rossington helped form the band in the summer of 1964 alongside Ronnie Van Zant and Bob Burns. The three met while playing on rival baseball teams in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the band’s website.

In 2023, after five decades and more than 60 albums, Lynyrd Skynard announced they were teaming with fellow southern legends ZZ Top for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd has several shows coming up, they have not yet announced whether or not they will postpone or cancel their shows due to Rossington’s death.

Rossington was the longest serving and last original remaining member of the band.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr.
Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona
Authorities safely locate missing 12-year-old Gaston County girl
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
NC Highway Patrol seizes car that nearly hit children getting on Iredell County bus

Latest News

A 67-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Lenoir on Friday night.
Man killed in head-on collision in Lenoir
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill, roadway closed
Statesville firefighters rescued a boy who was stuck 50-60 feet high in a tree on Sunday.
Firefighters rescue boy stuck more than 50 feet above the ground in magnolia tree
Vigil held Saturday in memory of three men killed in Rock Hill 25 years ago