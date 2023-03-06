Large scrap metal fire in west Charlotte, crews on scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire is burning in west Charlotte, the location is at the corner of Wilkinson Boulevard and Donald Ross Road. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted out information about the developing situation, the fire is outdoors according to the department.

“Large Outside Fire at 2200 Donald Ross Rd; large pile of scrap metal burning; Donald Ross Rd is closed in both directions due to fire department operations. Please seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles.”

(5:45 p.m.) - MODERATE: Remount Road near scene of fire

We could see the smoke getting picked up on radar within the past hour... Here's what it looks like now from our HD Tower Cam with winds out of the SSW at 14mph @WBTV_News https://t.co/aX248aF5zA pic.twitter.com/X5xUZu4gq6 — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) March 6, 2023

The address is that of Southern Metals Company, a scrap metal processor. According to the company they process and buy:

Appliances

All Grades of Steel

Aluminum

Auto Bodies

Brass

Copper

Insulated Wire

Radiators

Stainless Steel

Medic is on standby on the scene. As of now, there are no injuries, patients, or transports.

This is a developing situation and WBTV is working to get more information about the fire.

Update Outside Fire; 2200 block of Donald Ross Rd; no injuries reported. Water pressure increased in the area to contain the fire. https://t.co/UCq3zx075b pic.twitter.com/S0QpwEfOU1 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 6, 2023

