Large scrap metal fire in west Charlotte, crews on scene
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire is burning in west Charlotte, the location is at the corner of Wilkinson Boulevard and Donald Ross Road. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted out information about the developing situation, the fire is outdoors according to the department.
“Large Outside Fire at 2200 Donald Ross Rd; large pile of scrap metal burning; Donald Ross Rd is closed in both directions due to fire department operations. Please seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles.”
» MECKLENBURG COUNTY AIR QUALITY DATA
(5:45 p.m.) - MODERATE: Remount Road near scene of fire
» DRONE SCENE VIDEO
The address is that of Southern Metals Company, a scrap metal processor. According to the company they process and buy:
- Appliances
- All Grades of Steel
- Aluminum
- Auto Bodies
- Brass
- Copper
- Insulated Wire
- Radiators
- Stainless Steel
Medic is on standby on the scene. As of now, there are no injuries, patients, or transports.
This is a developing situation and WBTV is working to get more information about the fire.
