Large scrap metal fire under control in Charlotte, no injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire in west Charlotte is now under control at a scrap yard facility and no injuries were reported. Right now fire investigators are looking into the potential causes of the fire, but the Charlotte Fire Department said this is not the first time they have been called to the location, however, it’s also not an uncommon occurrence at a scrap metal facility.
“This is a scrap-metal yard and it’s old cars. The company, they do a good job of making sure the fuel tanks are empty but you may have some residual fuel or some hydraulic fluid in the lines. And with the spark from moving cars, you know, it could’ve caused the problems. So, right now... investigators are here and again, we’re looking at the arcing and the sparking just from the car fire,” Captain Jackie Gilmore of the Charlotte Fire Department said during a press conference Monday evening.
“Large Outside Fire at 2200 Donald Ross Rd; large pile of scrap metal burning; Donald Ross Rd is closed in both directions due to fire department operations. Please seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles.”
The Charlotte Fire Department advised people to keep their windows closed due to smoke on Monday.
“Low lying smoke conditions in the area of Wilkinson Bv/Ashley Rd. We suggest you keep doors and windows closed as firefighters continue to extinguish the fire. Char-Meck Co air quality control is on scene monitoring conditions.”
(5:45 p.m.) - MODERATE: Remount Road near scene of fire
The address is that of Southern Metals Company, a scrap metal processor. According to the company they process and buy:
- Appliances
- All Grades of Steel
- Aluminum
- Auto Bodies
- Brass
- Copper
- Insulated Wire
- Radiators
- Stainless Steel
