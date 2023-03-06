PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Firefighters rescue boy stuck more than 50 feet above the ground in magnolia tree

The Statesville Fire Department rescued the boy on Sunday afternoon.
Statesville firefighters rescued a boy who was stuck 50-60 feet high in a tree on Sunday.
Statesville firefighters rescued a boy who was stuck 50-60 feet high in a tree on Sunday.(Statesville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a boy who was stuck in a magnolia tree in Iredell County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Statesville Fire Department, crews received a call for service around 4:45 p.m. for a child stuck in a tree as high as 60 feet above the ground.

Firefighters were able to rig a harness system and safely lower the boy to the ground.

Several engines were called to the scene, as was EMS and the Iredell County Rescue team.

Also Read: Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop

