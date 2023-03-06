Firefighters rescue boy stuck more than 50 feet above the ground in magnolia tree

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a boy who was stuck in a magnolia tree in Iredell County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Statesville Fire Department, crews received a call for service around 4:45 p.m. for a child stuck in a tree as high as 60 feet above the ground.

Firefighters were able to rig a harness system and safely lower the boy to the ground.

Several engines were called to the scene, as was EMS and the Iredell County Rescue team.

