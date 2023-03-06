PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas County, Georgia.(WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia shooting has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party Saturday, with six others wounded, authorities said.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No arrests have been made in the shooting, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

Trent Wilson, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captain, told The Associated Press that the shots broke out between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He has called on potential witnesses to provide more information about how the shooting started and who is responsible.

“We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.

Wilson declined to provide the names of the two who died, but he said they were under 18 years old.

Douglasville is just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr.
Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona
Authorities safely locate missing 12-year-old Gaston County girl
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
NC Highway Patrol seizes car that nearly hit children getting on Iredell County bus

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
The visit to Selma was a chance for Biden to speak directly to the current generation of civil...
President Biden, others cross bridge on anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday'
President Biden attends event in Selma Alabama marking the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
President Biden calls for voting protections in Selma
One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Inner on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill, roadway closed
Statesville firefighters rescued a boy who was stuck 50-60 feet high in a tree on Sunday.
Firefighters rescue boy stuck more than 50 feet above the ground in magnolia tree