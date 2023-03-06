Eastland Mall: Update expected Monday on partial site redevelopment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders will get an update on the work to redevelop the site where the old Eastland Mall once sat.

They’ll focus on the eastern part of the property during Monday’s jobs and economic development city council committee meeting.

That property consisting of 80 acres is off Central Avenue.

Construction started on phase one of the project named Eastland Yards in August of last year. It will include houses and apartments, office spaces, shops, and green space.

At Monday’s 2 p.m. meeting, the economic development and jobs committee will talk about some of the proposals they’ve gotten for the eastern part of the project.

The former Eastland Mall in Charlotte opened on July 30, 1975. (WBTV)

They’re also doing a lot of infrastructure work, such as streets, water, and sewer work. The first phase is expected to be ready for move-in sometime in 2024.

Other phases include plans for more stores, restaurants, and office space, plus a grocery store and health care.

The entire project is expected to take five years.

These plans once included the Charlotte FC headquarters, a soccer academy, and fields. That was before Tepper Sports pulled out of the project.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.